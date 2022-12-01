Rosetta “Rose” Virginia Dove Moyers, 85, of Grottoes, Va., went home to be with her family and Lord and Savior Nov. 30, 2022.
She was born Feb. 12, 1937, to the late Brosie Lee and Violet Mae Combs Dove.
She was a member of the Bethel Church of the Brethren in Keezletown.
The Rev. William Staton will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
