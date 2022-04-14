Rosezella Louise Burner, 85, of Timberville, died April 12, 2022, at her son’s residence. She was born July 21, 1936, in Jerome, Va., and was a daughter of the late Roland and Julia Craig Funkhouser.
She was a cook at Valley Health in Woodstock.
She was married to Elvin Burner, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Cindy Ritter of Maurertown and Laurie Lantz of Timberville; two sons, Chris Burner of Timberville and Danny Burner of Woodstock; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Henry Funkhouser of Front Royal.
She was preceded in death by two sons, David and Jeff Burner; a granddaughter, Brandy Walters; and two sisters, Bert Craun and Boots Bolt.
Her body will be cremated and there will not be any services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
