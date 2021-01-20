Rosie Zona Sponaugle
Rosie Zona Sponaugle, 92, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Jan. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Sponaugle was born July 20, 1928, in Pendleton County, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late William Letcher and Leona Arbogast Sponaugle.
She was a member of Christ Central Church in Upper Tract and loved spending time with her family and cooking their favorite meals. She was a retired homemaker.
On Jan. 17, 1946, she married the late Omar Wilson Sponaugle and they were happily married until his death in 2008. Along with her late husband, she is preceded in death by two sons, Earl and Terry Sponaugle, as well as six brothers and three sisters.
Other surviving family members include two daughters, Sharon Harper (Henry) of Monterey, and Gretta Harman (Alvin) of Grottoes; five sons, Larry Sponaugle (Trudy) of Upper Tract, W.Va., Jeff Sponaugle of Harrisonburg, Gary Sponaugle (Kathy) of McGaheysville, Jerry Sponaugle of Grottoes, and Mike Sponaugle of Waynesboro; four sisters, Merlie Long, Rhea Nelson, Loretta Harman, and Grethel Bennett; eight grandchildren, Laura Erdnann (Paul), Roy Harper (Angela), Consuelo Sponaugle, Delberta Harman, Jessica Painter, Desmond Harman, Ashley Sheets (Jared), and Danielle Sponaugle (Brad); seven great-grandchildren, Kayla Hacker, Cody Bosley, Courtney Painter, Dakota Harper, Heaven Bosley, Steven “Dale” Rhinehart, and Ciara Harper; as well as one great-great-granddaughter, Ava Grace Brooks, which gave us five living generations of girls.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darren Massey officiating. Facial covering and social distancing will be required for the health of others. Entombment will follow in the Eastlawn Memorial Garden Mausoleum.
Family and friends may visit the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday to view and sign the registry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.