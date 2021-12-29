Ross Hamilton Hosaflook, 42, of Port Republic, Va., died Dec. 23, 2021, at his home. He was born July 19, 1979, in Harrisonburg to Myron E. Hosaflook III and June Wade Hosaflook.
Ross graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1997 and earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Mary Baldwin College in 2006. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a confirmant at First Presbyterian Church on Court Square.
For a time, Ross enjoyed an interest in solar energy and installed residential systems through his business, Progressive Solar Energy Systems, LLC. He also enjoyed crafting knives, the outdoors, camping and hiking, skateboarding, and most of all, spending time doing anything with his son, Wade Hamilton Hosaflook, whom he loved with all his heart.
Surviving, in addition to his parents and son, are his paternal grandmother, Clarissa Ryman Hosaflook of Harrisonburg, and a number of special cousins.
His paternal grandfather, Myron E. Hosaflook Jr.; his great-aunt, Iris Blanche Hosaflook; and his maternal grandparents, David Hamilton Wade and Anna Mullan Wade preceded him in death.
Ross was a devoted son, grandson, father, and friend. He will be sorely missed.
Services at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gemeinschaft Home by mail at 1423 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or online at gemeinschafthome.org or to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lindsey Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va. There will be no public viewing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
