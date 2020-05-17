Roulette Catherine Reedy, 93, of Shenandoah, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born July 7, 1926, in Kernstown, Va., daughter of the late William and Sarah Beahm Williams.
She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Conicville and attended Newport Christian Church in Shenandoah.
She was married July 9, 1942, to Paul Leon Reedy, who preceded her in death Oct. 27, 1989. She is survived by a daughter Carolyn (Sue) Reedy Knowles of Shenandoah. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Gary (Terry) Knowles of Shenandoah, Paula (Joseph) Vile of Luray and Julie Knowles and fiancé, Chad Campbell, of Shenandoah; five great-grandchildren, Whitney, Evan, Corinne, Lyndsey, and Maci; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jameson.
She was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters.
A graveside service will be Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Conicville Cemetery, Conicville, Va., with pastor Tracy Shifflett officiating. Pallbearers will be Gary Knowles, Joseph Vile, Evan Knowles, Chad Campbell, John Whitmer and Willie Meadows.
She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and was their biggest fan. She was also a devoted mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson. Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
