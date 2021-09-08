Roxanna Bowman Dofflemyer
Roxanna Bowman Dofflemyer, 59, of Pleasant Valley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mrs. Dofflemyer was born Nov. 24, 1961, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Emma Lee Bowman and the late Ronald “Shorty” Bowman.
Roxanna was a graduate of Turner Ashby High School with the class of 1980. She owned and operated Skeeters Produce in McGaheysville for many years.
On April 27, 2006, she married Scott B. Dofflemyer who survives.
In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her sister, Romana Blyth; stepson, Brandon Dofflemyer; and special chihuahua, Otis.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset these unexpected expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
