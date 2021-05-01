Roxy Swank Ruddle MacKenzie
Roxy Swank Ruddle MacKenzie, 98, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1922, to the late Don Smith Ruddle and Mabel Swank Ruddle. Except for a brief period after World War II, she lived her whole life in Singers Glen. She was a graduate of Shenandoah College in Dayton and attended Madison College (now JMU). While at Shenandoah College, she was a member of the traveling chorus. She married Burt MacKenzie early in 1945, and they lived briefly at several naval installations in Nevada and California until Burt’s discharge from the Navy in 1946. They then returned to Singers Glen where they made their home for the rest of their lives.
Roxy worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service in Harrisonburg, then as assistant post master at the Singers Glen post office and later as post master at the Penn Laird post office. She also worked as a substitute teacher. She was a lifelong member of Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and briefly as the choir director.
She and Burt greatly enjoyed traveling and had many trips in the U.S. and abroad until his death in 2003.
She lived for the past several years at Bridgewater Retirement Community and we would like to thank the staff at Harmony House for their great concern and excellent care, as well as all her friends who visited her there.
Surviving are her children, Burt C. MacKenzie III (Susan) of Kenbridge, Michael R. MacKenzie (Beanie) of North Chesterfield, Don MacKenzie Martin (Ken) of Virginia Beach, and Ann MacKenzie Tew (David) of Lawrenceville, Ga.; six grandchildren, Cameron MacKenzie, Margaret Kennedy (Adam), Michael MacKenzie (Maura), Evan MacKenzie (Christie), Daniel Tew, and Nathan Tew (Naomi), and six great-grandchildren, Carter Kennedy, Isla Kennedy, Cody Moore, Frank MacKenzie, Monroe MacKenzie and Eli Tew.
In addition to her husband and parents, Roxy was preceded in death by a sister, Juanita Wrenn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Debra Cline Officiating at McMullen Funeral Home Chapel.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, PO Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850 or to the Bridgewater Home, Resident Care Endowment Fund, 302 North Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
