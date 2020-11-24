Roy Allen Cullers, 77, a resident of Broadway, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. Mr. Cullers was born Nov. 6, 1943, in West Virginia, and was a son of the late Jesse Roy and Gladys Shook Cullers.
He worked for Ray Carr Tires and retired as a monitor for the Harrisonburg Salvation Army Emergency Shelter. He was a solider of the Salvation Army Church.
On Feb. 7, 1969, he married Hazel Lee Miller Cullers, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Susan Lantz and husband, James, Thomas Cullers and wife, Debbie, all of Timberville, and Ramona Lantz and husband, Wayne Jr., of Broadway; grandchildren, Jocelyn Spencer and husband, Brandon, Nicholas Lantz, Zachary Lantz and wife, Lindsey, and Emily Faith Lantz; and great-grandchildren, Brandon Spencer Jr., Lance Spencer and Wyleigh Smith Lantz.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cullers was preceded in death by his siblings, Thomas Edward Cullers, Robert Cullers and Rosetta “Rose” Pitcock.
Captain Duane LaRue Burleigh will conduct a graveside service Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
The casket will remain closed and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, c/o Emergency Shelter, 895 Jefferson St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
