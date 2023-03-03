Roy Andrew Dove Sr., 75, of Broadway, passed away Feb. 28, 2023, at his residence. He was born Feb. 26, 1948, in Bergton to the late Guy Layman and Beulah Gay Shoemaker Dove.
He worked as a machine operator at Gram Packaging and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He previously worked at HD Lee Company, Dunn and Bush, and Tenneco. Roy was a member of the Country Cruisers Car Club. He liked to hunt and fish, did some woodworking, enjoyed time with his family, always helped others, and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
On Aug. 21, 1981, he married the former Gilda Ruddle, who survives.
Also surviving are his two sons, Roy A. Dove Jr. of Bergton and Chris L. Dove and wife, Crystal, of Broadway; stepdaughter, Laura Dove of Broadway; six grandchildren, Virgil Allen Dove, Dallas Dove, Mason Dove, Allison Dove, Autumn Dove, and Sabastian Dove; three stepgrandchildren, James Painter and wife, Sherry, Erin Brocato and husband, John, and Amber Lam and husband, Brad; two great-grandchildren, Aden M. Toland and Jakob Dove; numerous stepgreat-grandchildren; one brother, Vernon Dove and wife, Martha, of Bergton; one sister, Wilma Lee Dellinger of Broadway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His sister, Paula Dove, and his brother, Alton Dove, both preceded him in death.
Bishop David Peterson will conduct a funeral service Monday at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Harrisonburg. The burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Broadway Rescue Squad, First Choice Hospice, Sentara RMH or Life Care Center of New Market.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
