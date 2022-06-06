Roy Edward “Eddie” Breeden Jr., 54, of Shenandoah, passed away June 3, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Oct. 10, 1967, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Roy E. Breeden Sr. and the late Dale Dovel Morris.
Eddie was a truck driver for Adams Construction for over 30 years. He was a friend to everyone and especially enjoyed taking his niece and nephew hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his father, Roy Breeden Sr. of Elkton; three sisters, Teresa Kuster and husband, Paul, Tracey Buracker and Harriet Saum and husband, David; half sister, Amanda Adkins and husband, Steve; special niece, Tabitha; great-niece Alyssa; great-nephew, Austin; one great-great nephew and several additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Leroy Morris and grandparents, Harry and Dorothy Dovel and Al and Luna Breeden.
The family will commemorate Eddie’s life in a private celebration of life service at a later date.
