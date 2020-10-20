Roy Emory Sheets
Roy Emory Sheets, 62, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Sheets was born Sept. 11, 1958, in Illinois, and was a son of the late Hugh Emory and Elaine Alice Wanders Sheets. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon and Mike Sheets.
Roy moved to the Valley at the age of 10 and grew up in Broadway. He served three years with the United States Marines and was employed at George’s Foods for 30 years. He later went to work for the Department of Agriculture in maintenance and as a general laborer. He loved spending time with his family; his grandsons were his pride and joy and were a great source of happiness and shared in his superhero antics. He had a smile and a “dad” joke for all he encountered. He loved sharing his faith with all those he met and amazed us with his unwavering devotion to our Lord through all of life’s obstacles, even this last most challenging one. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley McCoy Sheets; daughter, Rachel Meadows and husband, Charles, of Shenandoah; brother, Gary Sheets of Harrisonburg; sisters, Wanda Vollmer of Illinois and Hazel Diehl of Ohio, as well as two grandchildren, Dawson and Hudson Meadows.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, as there is no indoor service, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
