Roy Franklin Rhodes, 98, a resident of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home. Mr. Rhodes was born June 12, 1922, in Dayton and was a son of the late Samuel L. and Ella Amelia Rohrer Rhodes.
He was a poultry farmer and a member of the Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church.
On June 14, 1944, he married W. Grace Showalter, who preceded him in death on Sept. 13, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Leroy Rhodes and wife, Reba, of Bridgewater, Sheldon Rhodes and wife, Mary Jane, Wilson Rhodes and wife, Margaret, James Rhodes and wife, Mary Ethel, Raymond Rhodes and wife, Donna, Clyde Rhodes and wife, Amy, Linda Rohrer and husband, Phillip, Virginia Burkholder and Emma Lou Showalter, all of Dayton; siblings, Betty Horst, Homer Rhodes, Edna Martin and husband, Clark, Charles Rhodes and wife, Jan; sister-in-law, Joyce Rhodes; brothers-in-law, Joseph Beery, Leon Burkholder and wife, Edith, all of Dayton; 51 grandchildren; 111 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Rhodes was preceded in death by his sons-in-law, Mark Burkholder and Willis Showalter; siblings, Anna Ruth Showalter and husband, Joseph, Wilda Beery, Edwin Rhodes and wife, Irene, Marvin Rhodes and wife, Naomi, Lena Witmer and husband, Daniel, Joseph Rhodes and wife, Bonnie, Eva Burkholder; grandchildren, Phyllis Showalter and husband, Scott; great-grandchildren, Shayla and Christina Showalter; a great-grandson, Jackson Good; and his in-laws, Mark Horst and Lois Rhodes.
The ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Seating will be limited in the church due to the current pandemic restrictions.
The body will be taken home where the family received friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will receive friends Friday until 8 p.m.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
