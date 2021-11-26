Roy David (Peanut) Hawkins, 84, of Elkton passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident.
Roy was born on March 25, 1937, a son of the late Della Pauline (Rodgers) and Joseph Henry Hawkins.
He served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. He worked as a driller for Burner Well Drilling, in McGaheysville, for 64 years and was a member of the Bridgewater Baptist Church.
Roy never met a stranger. Roy grew up in the McGaheysville area and lived in Elkton most of his life. He retired at the age of 65 and when asked by his wife what he was going to do now, he stated “I’m going back to work!” He loved being outside, especially if it involved hunting from his tree stand or fishing from a riverbank with his beloved dog Oreo.
He was united in marriage to Jane Coleman Hawkins, on May 16, 1965, who survives.
Roy is also survived by daughters, Tiffiney Dinges and friend, Jeff, of Weyers Cave, Laurie Schroeder, of Elkton; son, David Hawkins and wife, Rebecca, of Elkton; sisters, Ruby Styer, widow of Robert, of Ephrata, PA, Helen Breeden, widow of Dennis, of McGaheysville; brothers, Joseph (Dick) Hawkins and wife, Evelyn, of Keezletown, Jerry (Pete) Hawkins and Carolyn, of McGaheysville, and sister in-law Carolyn Hawkins of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Heather Pyles and husband JD, Preston Dinges and wife Rebecca, Ashleigh Dinges, Kenzie Cooper and husband Justin, Danielle Fix and husband Ryan, Madison Hawkins and friend Brodi Hummel, and Kenton Schroeder; great grandchildren, Malakai, Makaila, Slade, Ryan and Miranda.
He was preceded in death by a brother, William (Bill) Hawkins.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes, with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the funeral home.
