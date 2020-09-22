Roy Junior Derrow
Roy Junior Derrow, 89, of Mount Solon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at home. He was born in Augusta County on June 6, 1931, a son of the late Boyd William and Beulah Virginia (Cave) Derrow.
Roy was a 30-year cancer survivor. In 1986, after 31 years of service, he retired from American Safety Razor in Verona. He was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren, the Mount Solon Fire & Rescue Squad, and the Sangerville Towers Ruritan Club.
On Aug. 30, 1952, he was united in marriage to Madge Lucille (Huffer) Derrow, who survives.
Roy is also survived by two daughters, Peggy Simmons and Debi Magana, both of Mount Solon; three sons, Boyd C. “B.C” Derrow and Bruce Derrow and wife, Tammy, all of Mount Solon and Randy Derrow and wife, Diane, of Dayton; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Lambert) Derrow; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Derrow and Shirley Derrow, and daughter-in-law, Sherry Derrow.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Mount Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon with The Rev. Steve Spire officiating. Casual dress and social distancing is requested.
Friends and family may pay their respects on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or Mount Solon Fire & Rescue, 86 Emmanuel Church Road, Mount Solon, VA 22843.
