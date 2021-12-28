Roy Lee Powell Jr., 54, of Broadway, Va., died Dec. 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born May 19, 1967, to the late Roy L. Powell Sr. and Joyce Myers Fochalis.
Roy was a truck driver for Lilly Trucking of Georgia.
On July 8, 1989, he married the former Carolyn Williams, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Christopher Powell of Broadway; three daughters, Darian Powell and fiancé, Christopher, of Front Royal, Brianna Hall and husband, Dwayne, of Mount Jackson and Gracie Powell of Broadway; two sisters, Mary Williams of Timberville and Lee-Ann Speaks of Martinsburg, W.Va.; seven grandchildren and one on the way.
Pastor Ernest Halterman will conduct a memorial service 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Masks are highly recommended if you aren’t vaccinated for the memorial service and the visitation.
The body was cremated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
