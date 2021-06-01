Roy M. Hevener, age 93, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va. He was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Deer Run, W.Va., the son of the late Daniel Ezra and Rena Mae (Dahmer) Hevener. Roy married Theda Carolyn (Skiles) Hevener, who preceded him in death on March 4, 1991.
Mr. Hevener attended Kline and Greenawalt Gap Schools and was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He had worked as a school bus driver for Pendleton County Schools, sheep shearer, a farmer, and a carpenter. Roy was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Military Police.
Mr. Hevener is survived by two sons, David Hevener (Diane) of Deer Run, W.Va., and Carl Hevener (Tammy Simmons) of Deer Run, W.Va.; a sister, Lula Belle Kline (Tom) of Franklin, W.Va.; a brother-in-law, LeRoy Skiles (Carol) of Petersburg, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Wesley and Nathaniel Hevener, Jordan and Logan Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Luke, Harper, Wyatt, Cayson. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Claude and John; two infant brothers; and a sister, Viola Watson.
Mr. Hevener's family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. The funeral will be Thursday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Basagic Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Loudermilk officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o Sharon Harr, Treasurer, Siple Mountain Road, Franklin, WV 26807 or to Mountain Hospice. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.