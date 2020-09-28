Roy Nichols “Nick” Crist, 64, of Massanutten, Va., passed away unexpectedly Sept. 25, 2020, in Manakin-Sabot, Va. A son of the late Richard and June Burton Crist, he was born April 16, 1956, in West Virginia.
Nick was employed in the automobile industry throughout his professional career. He previously worked for Hartman Motor Sales in Harrisonburg, Va., and was employed with Sheehy Municipal Operations in Richmond, Va. for the past 14 years. In his pastime, he loved fishing, especially saltwater charter fishing, and spending time with his beloved Doberman, Phantom.
Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Lisa Brenneman Crist. Also surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Shelly and husband, Isaac, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Rachel DeWald and husband, Christopher, of Charlotte, N.C.; a brother, Michael Crist and wife, Teresa, of Powhatan, Va.; two sisters, Patricia Golightly and companion, Jerry Daugherty and Terry Jo Collins and husband, Donald, all of Inman, S.C.; his infant granddaughter, Natalie Shelly; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Coggins of Inman, S.C., and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ginger Coggins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Scott Thayer officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Please remember a face covering for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
