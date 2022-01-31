Roy Robert Orne Sr., 57, of Bergton, died Jan. 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born April 23, 1964, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late William “Bill” and Goldie Lee Dove Shifflett.
Roy worked for several years at Howell Metal in New Market. He was a loving and devoted father and husband. He enjoyed spending time with his family and being a grandpaw to his grandchildren and his time in the outdoors.
On July 20, 2001, he married the former Carolyn Armentrout, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Marvick and husband, Josh, of Mount Sidney; a son, Tommy Clifton and fiancé, Leandra Kretzer of Franklin, W.Va.; grandchildren, Abigail Marvick, Tyler Clifton; brothers, William Shifflett and Tommy Orne; nieces, Miranda and Morgan Miller; and nephew, Josh Shifflett.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Willard Orne.
His body was cremated.
Pastors Joel Robinette and Linda Hudgins will conduct a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway, where masks are required. The family will greet friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made to Grandle Funeral Home to help offset funeral expenses, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
