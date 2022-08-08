Roy Steven Cubbage, 73, of Luray, born Sept. 29, 1948, passed to his Heavenly home on Aug. 5, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Virginia, by his side. He had longed to go to his Heavenly home for quite some time to be with Jesus, his Savior.
His most treasured possessions on Earth were his loving wife, Virginia, whom he married on Nov. 18, 1966; his precious daughter, Terry Lynn Painter and husband, Craig, of Stanley; his precious grandchildren, Cody Painter of Hampton and Ashley Campbell and husband, Michael, of Stanley; and his two precious great-grandchildren, Kighleah Campbell and Lincoln Campbell, both of Stanley.
Also surviving are four brothers, Johnny and Tony Cubbage, both of Stanley, Mark Cubbage of Sperryville and Matthew Cubbage of Hickory, N.C.; and two sisters, Virginia Ray of Stanley and Joyce McDonald of Elkton.
Roy longed to be reunited with his late parents, Rufus and Elva Cubbage; and his late brothers, Jimmy, Ralph and Delmas, all of Stanley. He loved people and had so many friends, whom he cherished. He loved worshipping with his church family at Lucas Hollow Country Church. Anyone he met he would always tell about Jesus.
A graveside service will be held at the Leake’s Chapel Cemetery in Stanley at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, by Larry Waters.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Hollow Country Church pantry.
