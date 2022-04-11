Royce Dale Wimer, 78, of New Market, passed away April 7, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Monterey, Va., and was a son of the late Clarence Eldridge and Duffy Mandalin Withrow Wimer.
Dale worked at Mick’s Disposal, Byrd & Fredrickson, and Neff Lumber Mills.
On Sept. 6, 1969, he married the former Sharon Zirkle, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Robert Wimer and wife, Dolly, of New Market; a daughter, Susie Keplinger and husband, John, of New Market; three grandchildren, Amber and Matthew Wimer of New Market and Justin Harlow of Elkton; one great-grandchild, Addison Wimer; two brothers, William Wimer of Harrisonburg and Russell Wimer and wife, Faye, of New Market; and a sister, Martha Varner of Monterey.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Marlin Wimer.
His body was cremated.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home.
