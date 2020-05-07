Royce Errol Thompson, 70, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont, U.Va. Transitional Care Hospital. He had been diagnosed with brain cancer on March 5, 2020.
He was born Nov. 20, 1949, in Harrisonburg and was an adopted son of the late George Barrett and Frances Garber Thompson.
Royce lived the majority of his life in Rockingham County with the last 40 years in Dayton. He worked in construction at Valley Trailer Park, S&N Construction, more than 20 years at Rockingham Construction and retired from Davis H. Elliot after 12 years. He enjoyed dirt racing and built race cars.
On June 23, 1972, he married the former Dianne Arey, who survives. On Easter Sunday in 1971, they had their first date.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a cousin, Peggy Keener, of Newport News.
Friends may view and sign the register book 2 to 8 p.m. today (Thursday) May 7, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Sonny Henkel officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clover Hill Rescue Squad, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.