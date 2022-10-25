Rubie Frances Williams Armentrout, 94, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Keezletown and the Linville area, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
She was born on May 20, 1928, in Moores Store, Va., and was the daughter of the late John T. and Josephine R. Tusing Williams.
Rubie graduated from Timberville High School in 1945 and was a member of Linville United Methodist Church and former member of Keezletown United Methodist Church. She had been employed as a secretary for Cassco Ice and Goods Printing; she also had worked for several other businesses, Harrisonburg Bus Terminal, JMU and retired from RNA Packaging. She had been a volunteer with Blue Ridge Legal Services and in the Dining Room at VMRC. Rubie enjoyed watching Rockingham County Baseball League games, canning, gardening and flowers.
On March 1, 1947, she married James Henry “John” Armentrout, who preceded her in death on April 10, 1989.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry A. Crigler of Franklin, W.Va.; grandchildren, Matthew Armentrout (Tiffany), Christopher Armentrout (Marya) and Joshua Armentrout; great-grandchildren, Rowan and Elowen Armentrout; a daughter-in-law, Jolane Armetrout; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry Armentrout; one brother and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Keezletown Cemetery with Elder David Hartman officiating.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to White Birch Communities and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Inc., Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.