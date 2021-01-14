Ruby Arlee Lutz, 73, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Grottoes on Aug. 4, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Prentice and Sadie (Herring) Raynes.
Ruby worked at Ethan Allen. She was a member of Mount Vernon Mennonite Church. She was active in the community and volunteered at the ERMA Food Pantry for over 32 years and Grottoes Little League.
She was united in marriage on Feb. 21, 1964, to Gary Allen Lutz.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sons, Scott Lutz and wife, Sandy, of Clover Hill, and Bo Lutz and wife, Teresa, of Albertville, Minn.; three brothers, Prentice D. "PD", Raynes Jr. and wife, Phylis, of Grottoes, Luther Calvin Raynes and wife, Becky, of Mondovi, Wis., and Donald Raynes of Grottoes; three sisters, Barbara Stroop and husband, Roger, Brenda Hoover and husband, Billy, and Valeria Reid, all of Grottoes; sister-in-law, Bobbi Smallwood of Grottoes; four grandchildren, Josh Lutz, Brandon Lutz, Marissa Lutz and Felicia Lutz and two great-granddaughters, Elena Rose and Callie Renee.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Raynes and Herbert Wilson "Dickie" Raynes and two sisters, Wanda Lake and Diana Mae Raynes.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery with Pastor Greg Stenson officiating.
Friends may call at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes Tuesday, Jan. 19, from noon to 8:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ERMA Food Pantry, 400 4th St., Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
