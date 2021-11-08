Ruby Cardell Shifflett, age 98, of Harrisonburg, went peacefully home to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Shifflett was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late James Silvers and Bertha Gertrude Whitlock Nutter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lee Kite Sr.; second husband, Tallie Shifflett; sister, Margaret Leaf; and brothers, Hunter, Patrick, Jack, William, Charles, James Jr., and Naylor Nutter.
During her lifetime, Ruby was a generous, selfless, caregiver that provided meals and shelter for the less fortunate until she was 96. She opened her heart to help others and serve God. She was a strong and faithful matriarch to her family and anyone in need.
She is survived by a son, Robert Kite Jr. and wife, Diane; three daughters, Sandra Milstead and husband, Boyd, Deborah Bridges and husband, Warren, and Candice Mauzy; a sister, Virginia Nesselrodt; 10 grandchildren, including two special grandsons, Matthew and Joshua Knicley; 23 great-grandchildren, including a special great-granddaughter, Abigail Grace Knicley, and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
