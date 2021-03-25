Ruby Catherine Messick Pence, 88, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away March 23, 2021, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 14, 1932, in Broadway to the late Wade Vance and Dorothy Berry Showalter.
Ruby was a clerk at Stop & Look Store in Basye. She was a member of Stoney Creek Church of the Brethren in Basye, where she served as their bookkeeper for a number of years.
On Aug. 15, 1969, she married Jim Pence, who survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jimmy Messick of Harrisonburg; one daughter, Penny Garland of Durham, N.C.; one grandson, Travis Messick of Mount Crawford; and two sisters, Pearl Keister of Broadway and Marie Combs of Keyser, W.Va.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard Showalter, Clarence Showalter and Nelson Showalter; and one sister, Nina Zirkle.
Pastor Lewis Shaffer will conduct a graveside service 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Run Cemetery near Broadway. Per CDC requirements, social distancing and facial masks are required.
There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, 6155 Main St., Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or Orkney Springs Fire and Rescue, 922 Orkney Grade, Basye, VA 22810.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
