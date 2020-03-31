Mrs. Ruby Christine Rigney, age 98, of Danville, Va., passed on March 28, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center in Danville, Va.
Mrs. Rigney was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Tazewell County, Va., to the late Joseph Henry Donley and Annie Shumate Donley. She spent many years working at Pannill Knitting Mill in Martinsville, Va., and was a faithful member of Westover Hills Pentecostal Holiness Church. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Mrs. Rigney is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy Frazier of Grottoes, Va.; four grandsons, Thomas Frazier, Stevie Clinedinst, Carl Clinedinst and Monty Clinedinst; three granddaughters, Denise Shifflett, Connie Spencer and Teresa Wilson; 18 great-grandchildren; 31 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Peggy East.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Rigney was predeceased by her loving husbands, Eugene R. Rigney and Burton Osborne; daughter, Faye Clinedinst; six brothers, Gray, Joe, Jackie, Billy, Dickey and Bobby Donley; and her sister, Lucy Hodges.
In order to be compliant with state restrictions on COVID-19, a private graveside service will be conducted at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Andrew Spencer, The Rev. Stevie Clinedinst and Pastor Stephen White officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made out to Westover Hills Pentecostal Holiness Church, 71 Vandola Road, Danville, VA 24541 or Brosville Volunteer Fire Department, 11912 Martinsville Highway, Danville, VA 24541.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Rigney family.
