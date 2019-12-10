Ruby Della Price Botkin
Ruby Della Price Botkin, 102, a resident of Weyers Cave, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 8, 2019, at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
A daughter of the late Volliver and Jenelue Price, she was born on Oct. 1, 1917, in Rockbridge County. Ruby retired from American Safety after 24 years of employment; lived all of her life in the Weyers Cave community and was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with children and grandchildren.
On May 14, 1938, she married Sandy Lee Botkin, who preceded her in death on May 29, 2003. Surviving are two daughters, Carolyn Cobb and her companion, Duane Sam, of Harrisonburg and Wanda Botkin Craun and her companion, Paul Helmick, of Raphine, Va.; one son, Donnie Ray Botkin of Middlebrook, Va.; her sister, Lillian Howdyshell of Bridgewater; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Price of Bridgewater; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Ruby was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Botkin; daughters-in-law, Pat Botkin and Barbara Botkin; three brothers and two sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethany United Methodist with Pastor Don Hawks officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
