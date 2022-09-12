STAUNTON -- Ruby Ellen Derrer, 86, of Stingy Hollow Road, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
She was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Timberville, a daughter of the late Noah Samuel and Martha Dellinger and her adoptive parents, Jeff and Novella Armentrout.
She was a homemaker and member of Christ United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Kathy Reagan (Aubrey Roller Jr.) and Robin Harris; two sisters, Helen Showalter and Mary Francis; one brother, Carroll Dellinger; three grandchildren, James Butler (Alana), Christopher Butler, and Chaley Reagan (Brian Rutledge); seven great-grandchildren, Brittany, Hunter, Trent, Layla and Logan Butler, Robert Reagan, and Lacey Rutledge; two great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Hudson Wiseman; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Lloyd Derrer; four sisters, Edna Lance, Marie Godlove, Della Crowder, and Betty Ryan; six brothers, Clarence, Stanley, Leroy, Noah Calvin, Galen, and Bill Dellinger; and a son-in-law, Steve Harris.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. at 11:00 a.m. at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Madison Long officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Trent and Titus Showalter, Trent, William, and Hunter Butler, Cody Wiseman and Aubrey Roller Jr.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
