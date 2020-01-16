On Jan. 15, 2020, Ruby Florine Lam Painter, beloved mother and grandmother, left her earthly body and her soul passed on. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herbert Matthew Painter.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Dee Robert and Mary Lam. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Beverly Wayne Painter, and her brother, Carroll LaVerne Lam.
During World War II, Ruby was an observer with the Aircraft Warning Service as part of the U.S. Army.
She is survived by her daughters, Lou Toothman and her husband, Dennis, of Lynchburg and Sherry Corbin and her husband, Clinton, of North Carolina; six grandchildren, of whom she was immensely proud, David Toothman and wife, Michelle, Beky Steinbrecher and husband, Billy, Andrew Toothman and wife, Misty, Scott Corbin and wife, Barbie, Ginger Coffman and husband, Andy, and Jaala Baker and husband, Elijah, and 12 great-grandchildren.
No tribute to Ruby would be complete without a testament of her strong enduring faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, and her love for her home church, Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. While living in Lynchburg with her daughter, Ruby attended Thomas Road Baptist Church as long as she was physically able.
Although she will be dearly missed and mourned by her family and friends, they are comforted by the knowledge that she can once again see and hear clearly, and that she can walk unimpeded into the arms of Jesus.
The family appreciates the care given Ruby by the Adult Care Center of Lynchburg and Centra Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, 7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, Va.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in the Linville Creek Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
To send condolences online, please go to www.whittentimberlake.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.