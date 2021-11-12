Ruby H. Cubbage (Hilliard) Discala, 91, of Stanley, Va., passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Catlett, Va.
The funeral will be held at New Life Gospel Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Hilliards Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Visitation will be at New Life Gospel Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.
She married Francis James Discala on Feb. 26, 1982, who preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, Billy Cubbage and wife, Cindy, of Stanley and Sherman Cubbage and wife, Kelly, of Stanley; daughter, Jo Ann Cubbage and husband, Philip, of Rileyville, Va.; grandson, Bobby Painter of Shenandoah and granddaughter, Sherry Webb of Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grafton B. Hilliard; mother, Mary N. (Jenkins) Hilliard; daughter, Anna Bell Cubbage; sisters, Annie Stroupe, Mary McDaniel, Naomi Shuler and Alma Painter;and brothers, Charles Earl Hilliard, Harry Hilliard and Grafton Hilliard.
Services performed under the direction of Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 187 E. Main St.,Luray, VA 22835.
www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.