Ruby Harlow Wagner, 101, of Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly McGaheysville, passed away Jan. 18, 2022, in Florida, where she had resided for the last three years.
She was born Jan. 4, 1921, in McGaheysville and was the daughter of the late John Samuel Harlow Sr. and Lena Breeden Harlow.
Ruby was a lifelong member of the McGaheysville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to the Elkton Community Center and playing guitar. She was an avid reader, enjoyed solving puzzles and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
On June 18, 1949, she married George E. Wagner Sr., who preceded her in death on July 11, 1981.
She is survived by a son, George E. Wagner Jr. of Fort Myers, Fla.; a grandson, Paul Michael Wagner and companion, Jess Schoenderger, of Hanover, Pa.; two nieces, Carol Atkinson and Mary Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, McGaheysville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
