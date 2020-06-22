(May 31,1930-June 19, 2020)
Ruby Helen Fox Funk passed away peacefully at King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehab in Staunton on June 19, 2020. She was born May 31, 1930, along with her twin sister, Hazel. She was the last sibling of 12 children of the late Oliver Lee Fox and Mary Shull Fox. She was born in Churchville but lived most of her life in Mount Crawford, Va.
She was a 1948 graduate of Churchville High School. After graduation she married the love of her life, Fred William Funk, on April 2, 1949, who preceded her in death after 56 years of marriage. From this happy union came her son, Edward Funk (wife, Doris) of Harrisonburg and daughter, Beverley Cook (husband, Lloyd) of Grottoes. She lost a son at birth, Randy Lee Funk.
She leaves behind four loving grandchildren, Tabatha (Johnny) Stokes, Caryn (Jonathan) Mackey, Eric (Patricia) Funk and Adrien (Andreas) Paulson. Also eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Redifer, Chyann Mackey, Conner Mackey, Kyle Stokes, Grayson Funk, Christian Funk, Ruby Paulson and Holden Paulson.
A graveside service will be held June 29 at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg by the Rev. Gail Heiston. Heartfelt thanks go out to her special caregivers who became her family at King’s Daughters.
Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association. For a more detail of her life history go to www.kygers.com.
