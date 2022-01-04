Ruby Lee Clements, 83, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Journey’s Crossing Assisted Living.
Mrs. Clements was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Rockingham County.
Ruby was a member of Wolftown Pentecostal Chapel in Madison County and worked in housekeeping for many years at Massanetta Springs. She enjoyed going to yard sales and working in her garden.
She is survived by her son, Brent “Boo” Clements and wife, Melissa and their children; grandson, Nick Clements and wife, Macayla and their children, Sadie and Brady; granddaughter, Elizabeth Clements; granddaughter, Olivia Clements; daughter, Wanda Eppard and husband, Jerry and their children; granddaughter, Christa Eppard; grandson, Lee Eppard; daughter, Cindy Rodgers and her children; grandson, David Taylor; granddaughter, Jessica Rodgers; granddaughter, Jennifer Rodgers; a brother, Jimmy Shifflett, and three sisters, Frances Herring, Margie Dean and Phyllis Propes.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Oliver Clements, who passed away on March 7, 2017.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Shifflett officiating.
Friends may pay their respects from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.