Ruby Lorraine Kyger, 89, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray. She was born Dec. 8, 1933, in Rockingham County to the late John and Bessie Shifflett Morris.
On Aug. 19, 1950, she married Robert Lee Kyger, who preceded her in death in April of 1990. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Plum and numerous brothers and sisters.
Ruby had a longstanding career working as a seamstress at Sleepware then proudly going on to work as a CNA at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Home, where she later retired from. In her spare time, she loved cooking, family dinners, gardening and especially spending time with her family. She was a devoted Christian woman and she attended Bible Holiness Church of Elkton.
She is survived by sons, Robbie Kyger and wife, Sandra, of Shenandoah and Gary Kyger and wife, Sarah, of Elkton; brother, Kenny Morris of Berkley Springs, W.Va.; sisters, Donna Cubbage of Berkley Springs, W.Va., and Elvarene Vanorsdale of Hancock, Md.; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Shenandoah Assembly of God in Shenandoah with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
