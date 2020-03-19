July 24, 1933-March 17, 2020
On Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, our Heavenly Father gathered his angels around. They needed a wonderful woman, a hard worker, someone who rarely complained, honest, trustworthy, and who had a heart of gold. It was time for her to go home. That was our precious Mother, Ruby Mae Pence.
Ruby, 86, of Luray, Va., left this life on earth Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, at Skyview Springs Rehab & Nursing Home. She was born July 24, 1933, in Page County to the late Seldon and Mabel Lucas Cubbage.
On Oct. 27, 1951, she married Rev. Eulis Aldine Pence, who preceded her in death on March 2, 2011.
Ruby spent most of her working days at the Alma Poultry Plant, from which she eventually retired. She was a dedicated member of Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra A. Hottel and husband, Robert, of Rockingham and Rose M. Crabtree and husband, Donald, of Ruckersville; two sons, Steven A. Pence of Stanley and Dennis M. Pence and wife, Karen, of Luray; one sister, Doris Cubbage of Stanley; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by two sisters, Rachel C. Tusing of Timbeville and Eula Mae Campbell of Stanley; one brother, Ermon Cubbage of Stanley; a daughter-in-law, Dana Pence; and a son-in-law, Ricky C. Stoneberger.
The Rev. Donnie Sherfey will conduct a service Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mount Zion Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Luray.
Friends may call at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market after 1 p.m. Thursday in order to sign the register book.
