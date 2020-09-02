Ruby Olaine Teets
Ruby Olaine Teets, 84, of Fairfax, Va., passed away Aug. 28, 2020, at Inova Fairfax Hospital. She was born March 22, 1936, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Guy Vincent and Minnie Dove Sager.
Ruby was an administrative assistant for the FDA.
On April 6, 1956, she married Frank Harlan Teets, who preceded her in death April 21, 2008.
Surviving are three daughters, Shelley Teets, Kelly Trent and Keri Shawn Jones; two sisters, Evelyn Webster and Juanita Emswiler; two brothers, Vincent Sager and Glen Sager; four grandchildren, James Trent, Austin Trent, Quinlan Jones and Shane Jones; and her dog, Dawg.
Burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va., will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ivanhoe Presbyterian Church, 71 Lower Cove Run Road, Lost City, WV 26810.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
