Ruby Jean Stroop Patterson, 72, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on March 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home.
Mrs. Patterson was born on June 10, 1949, in Rockingham, VA, to the late Lewis and Gertrude Fulk Stroop. She loved to thrift shop, play solitaire, put puzzles together, and watch soap operas and game shows.
On August 7, 1982, she was married to Gary Wayne Patterson, Sr., who preceded her in death on December 12, 2021.
Mrs. Patterson is survived by her children, Melissa Wright and spouse Charles, Ray Kimble and spouse Jim Roadcap, Juanita “Nikkie” Moore and spouse Bron, Amanda Dimick and spouse Brian, Gary Patterson Jr.; stepson, Mike Patterson; son-in-law, Franklin Fulk; siblings, Shirley and Glen Keister, Donna and Kenneth Cubbage; sister-in-law, Wilma Stroop; brother-in-law, Lloyd Swecker; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a fur-baby, “Yogi”; and a fur grandbaby, “Pennie”.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Jo Fulk; siblings, Clarence Stroop, Roy Stroop and spouse Margie, Mable Whetzel and spouse Ray, Elwood Stroop and spouse Willodene, Frances Hill and spouse Robert, Rachel Whetzel and spouse Don; and a brother-in-law, Fred Bridges.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the funeral home. All other services will be held privately.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her grandson and caretaker, Sean, to Tanya and Frankie, Bill and Jenny, and an extra special thanks to all the aids and nurses at First Choice Hospice for the special care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.