Ruby Wanda Mongold, 77, of Timberville, Va., passed away June 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center due to her many illnesses. She was born Sept. 2, 1943, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Russel Welton Sr. and Effie Thelma Feathers Combs.
Ruby was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
On Sept. 3, 1960, she married Earl Stevens Mongold, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, David R. Mongold and wife, Lori, and Jimmy R. Mongold; four daughters, Barbara E. Holloway and husband, Tony “Red”, Trina K. Smith and husband, Dennis “Denny”, Ruth Ann Parrott and husband, Ronnie and Thelma L. Martinez; one sister, Betty Lou Ritchie and husband, Harold “Doc”; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ruby was preceded in death by two sisters, Ethel Smith and Arvilla Ayres; two brothers, Russel Welton Combs Jr. and Wesley F. Combs; daughter-in-law, Brenda K. Mongold; and one grandson, Phillip Craig Mongold.
Pastor Sam Reedy will conduct a funeral service 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be at Lindale Mennonite Cemetery near Linville. Friends may view and sign the guestbook at Grandle Funeral Home after 1:00 p.m. Friday or one hour prior to the service Saturday.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
