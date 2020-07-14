Ruby Yvonne Hensley
Ruby Yvonne Hensley, 89, of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Hensley was born Sept. 8, 1930, in West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Wylie Stephen and Emily Ferris Shifflett.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
On April 2, 1949, she married Junior Lee Hensley, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Tommy Hensley and wife, Betty, of Elkton; daughters, Patricia Falls of New Market and Linda Harper and husband, George, of Timberville; a sister, Mary, of West Virginia; grandchildren, Kimberly Dean and husband, Matt, of Elkton, Amy Wilson and husband, Mike, of Grottoes, Stephanie Jadrnicek and husband, Shawn, of Chester, S.C. and Sara Harper of Timberville; great-grandchildren, Jacob Dean and Isaac Dean, both of Elkton, Zachary Wilson of Grottoes and Sage Jadrnicek of Chester, S.C.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Justin Wilson, a son-in-law, Donn Falls, and four siblings.
The funeral service and burial will be private with the Rev. James Martin officiating. Mrs. Hensley is at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, where friends may call Tuesday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
