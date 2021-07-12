Rudolph C. Eppard, 83, of Elkton, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Willow Estates Assisted Living in Penn Laird.
Mr. Eppard was born Nov. 11, 1937, in Rockingham County to the late Joseph Brunk Eppard and Rosetta Breeden Dean. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances D. Shifflett Eppard; a brother, Malcolm Eppard; and sisters, Florene Williams and Velva Jean Lam.
Rudolph grew up in the Thoroughfare area and lived in Rocky Bar most of his life. He retired from Boiler Markers Local No. 45 where he was a welder. He loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Shifflett and husband, Lance Coss, of Fort Defiance; sons, Tony Eppard and wife, Janice, and Larry Eppard, all of Elkton; a sister, Betty Shifflett of Elkton; grandchildren, Beth Eppard Cave, Sarah Eppard and husband, Joe, Joseph Eppard and companion, Bleighton, Melissa Shipe and companion, Brandon, and Samantha Gooden and husband, Greg; great-grandchildren, Mason St. Clair and companion, Maria, Naomi Cave, Avery Shipe, Hartly Shipe, Easton Gooden, Branson Gooden, Jackson Stekli and Asher Stekli; a great-great grandchild, Brewer St. Clair; special niece, Beverly Thomas, as well as his dog “Tanner.”
Pastor Danny Herring will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
