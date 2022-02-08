Rudolph Titus “Rudy” Miller, 74, of Luray, passed away at his home Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with his wife, Carolyn, by his side.
Rudy was the owner and operator of Rudolph T. Miller Excavating Inc., since 2002. His excavating skills were meticulous.
Rudolph was a member of the Morning Star Lutheran Church. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a creative storyteller with a love for dogs, especially his beloved companion, “Pootsie.”
He was born June 20, 1947, in Luray and was the son of the late Leroy G. Miller and Ruth A. Stoneberger Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Atwood Miller, with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage on Aug. 6, 2021; a daughter, Angela Fox and husband, Jeff, of Luray; a son, Timothy Miller and wife, Sherri, of Luray; and his sister, Diane Prendable and husband, John, of Luray.
He is also survived by five granddaughters, Kathryn Miller, Kaylee Fox Clark (Michael), Ashley Miller Painter (Dustin), Allysah Fox Sours (David), and Lydia Fox; two great-grandsons, Mason Keeler and Silas Clark, and a third grandson, Emmett, due in April 2022; a niece, Jenna Watson (Jerame); a nephew, Daniel Prendable (Angie); a great-nephew, Henry Watson; and a great-niece, Mabel Prendable.
A private service is planned at Morning Star Lutheran Church in Luray by the Rev. Jeffrey D. Marble. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Morning Star Lutheran Church or to the Page SPCA.
