Russell A. Jenkins, 59, of Broadway, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his daughter, Tosha, and son-in-law, Andrew Higgs.
Mr. Jenkins was born Feb. 21, 1963, in Keyser, W.Va., to the late Lyle Brooks Sr. and Lydia Lambert Jenkins. He eventually moved with his family to the Broadway area. Mr. Jenkins then ended up moving to Winchester, Va., where he was raised by his uncle Jim and wife Jo. Upon returning to the Broadway area, he attended Broadway High School. He hauled chickens for many years and helped his dad in his spare time cut and haul wood. Mr. Jenkins became an over-the-road driver for 30 plus years. He became the owner of the laundromat in 2011 and kept it open and running until 2018, when his health declined.
Mr. Jenkins was an amazing human being who was loved by his community. He never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was a wonderful grandad to his granddaughter, Destiny Higgs and grandson, Daylon Higgs.
He is also survived by a stepdaughter, Amber Whetzel of Broadway; a stepson, Aaron Pence of Linville; four stepgrandchildren; one brother, David Jenkins Sr. of Broadway; one nephew, David Jenkins Jr. of New Market; one niece, Chelsea Eutsler of Broadway; two great- nephews; and two great-nieces.
Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by a brother, Lyle Brooks Jenkins Jr., and his wife, Debbie Jenkins.
Pastor Kevin Gerber will conduct a funeral service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
