Russell A. ‘Rusty’ Morris II
Russell Arnold “Rusty” Morris II, 69, a resident of Fulks Run, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Mr. Morris was born July 23, 1950, in Colebrook, N.H., and was the son of the late Russell Arnold Sr. and Rachel Marie Wamsley Morris.
He loved the outdoors, fishing and shooting pool. He enjoyed meeting new people while installing satellites and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 25, 1976, he married the former Patricia ”Patty” White, who survives. In addition to his wife, Mr. Morris is survived by two children, Crystal Mongold and husband, Bobby, of Harrisonburg and Dusty Morris of Broadway; and four grandchildren, Nora Morris, Ravyn Mongold, Leyden Mongold and Ashlyn Mongold.
Pastors Dan Horning, J. Mark Frederick and Roy Good will conduct a memorial service Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Gospel Hill Mennonite Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
At his request, the body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to assist with expenses.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
