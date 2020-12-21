Russell ‘Beatle’ Hull
Russell “Beatle” Hull, 66, of Monterey, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Obaugh Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Chapman Halterman Cemetery.
Friends may call throughout the day on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Obaugh Funeral Home, 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and other times at the Hull home.
