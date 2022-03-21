Russell Darren Bostic of Broadway, Virginia died unexpectedly on March 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Darren was born March 1, 1961, in Kinston, North Carolina to Doris Bostic and the late Russell Bostic of Beulaville, North Carolina.
Darren graduated from East Duplin High School in 1979 and then attended St. Andrews Presbyterian College graduating in 1984 with a degree in Business Management. Following graduation, he worked as a real estate tax appraiser. In 1986 he was admitted to Campbell School of Law and was awarded a Juris Doctor degree in1989. Darren worked as an assistant district attorney in Jacksonville, North Carolina until his move to Harrisonburg, Virginia in 1991 where he opened his own criminal defense practice. Darren took great pride in his practice, serving as counsel for thousands of people including pro bono work for many family members and friends. He was recognized for his innovative trial tactics and was featured in an article of the “Champion,” a publication of the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys. He was a CJA attorney representing court appointed defendants in federal court and served on the CJA Advisory Board. He was a member of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Bar Association and received two pro bono awards for his volunteer work with Blue Ridge Legal Services.
Darren is survived by his wife of 35 years, Betzi, and children Trevor Rush Bostic, and his wife Whitney, and Alexxa “CC” Bostic. His children were his pride and joy. He seldom missed any of their numerous activities whether it was scholastic events, football, basketball, karate competitions, soccer, track meets, forensics, or band concerts. He was an avid commenter at every event including CC’s soccer games where he never failed to complain about the offsides rule. Darren was also a very patient instructor teaching Trevor how to play golf and both children how to drive. The family took many fun trips together including to Disney World, New York City, Las Vegas, Key West, Key Largo and several cruises. Darren also loved visiting Topsail Island where he spent countless hours boating and water skiing with his parents and sisters. He maintained the tradition of visiting his beloved Topsail Island with his own family.
Darren loved all sports, but golf was his passion. He won many golf tournaments in high school and continued to play collegiate golf at St. Andrews. He continued to golf as often as he could, especially enjoying rounds with Trevor. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was unmatched in his love for Carolina Basketball. Darren also loved music, especially the band Rush; he even named his son after the band and his daughter for the band’s guitarist, Alex Lifeson. And he always enjoyed a good joke.
In addition to his wife, children, and mother, Darren is survived by his sister Dia Mercer and husband Jeremy, and their children Dylan and Georgia Dawn; nephews Tyson Lane and wife Katelyn, and Hunter Lane; an aunt, Brenda Harrell and cousin Hope Harrell Turnbull; brother-in-law Mark Lane and wife Nicole, and step-nephews Braeden and Thomas.
In addition to his father, Darren was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Laura Bostic Lane.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Virginia. The Memorial Service will be held April 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Timberville Church of the Brethren by Pastor Bernie Fuska. Please wear a mask. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Contributions be made to the General Memorial Fund at the Timberville Church of the Brethren, 145 Church St., Timberville, VA 22853 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Darren’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Sentara RMH emergency room and the Critical Care Unit for their care and compassion during a very difficult time.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Virginia.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.