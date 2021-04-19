Russell Eugene “Gene” Elyard, 70, of McGaheysville, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Elyard was born May 4, 1950, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a son of the late Harold Eugene and Lillian Irene Derrow Elyard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas W. Elyard, and a nephew, Justin Elyard.
Gene was previously employed with Metro Pants for 13 years, Genesco for 17 years, Target Distribution and retired from Wal-Mart, where he worked as a warehouse operations trainer. He enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed vegetable gardening and flower gardening, especially day lilies and other varieties of flowers. Landscaping and planting trees were also a hobby that he enjoyed and a great way to be outdoors.
On July 2, 1972, he married Gloria Sours Elyard, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Russell “Barney” Elyard II and wife, Melissa, of Roanoke; brother, Robert “Bobby” L. Elyard of Timberville; sister, Linda F. Dull and husband, Paul, of Swoope; sister-in-law, Barbara Elyard of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Westley A. Elyard, Elijah E. Elyard and Lillian B. Elyard, as well as his dachshund companions, Lady Bug and Sable.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Comer officiating. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg//Rockingham SPCA.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
