MOUNT SIDNEY — Russell Nesselrodt Jr., 72, husband of Velma R. Nesselrodt of Mount Sidney, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his residence.
Russell was born in Rockingham County, Va., on June 15, 1948, a son of the late Russell Nesselrodt Sr. and Alice Nesselrodt.
Mr. Nesselrodt was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He dearly loved his family and took great delight in his grandsons and watching them grow into the incredible men they are becoming. He enjoyed being outdoors whenever time allowed, whether it was hunting or camping or just sitting around the campfire in the back yard sharing stories about his and Velma's younger days. He was a strong man of God and took great comfort in the thought of his future in heaven. He lived his life always setting an example to others on honoring God in all he did. He was our rock, our strength, our confidante, our counselor, and so much more.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Nesselrodt was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Nesselrodt and Paul Nesselrodt.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 52 years, are two daughters, Alicia Gail Newlen (Scott) and Kelly N. Carberry (Michael); four grandsons, Andrew Newlen, Ethan Newlen, Evan Carberry, and Logan Carberry; six sisters, Karen Mongold, Louise Reedy (Bob), Ina Fulk, Doris Wegman, Ruth Hall (George), and Esther Hulvey (Earl); and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Weyers Cave by Pastor Joe Slater.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Post Office Box 37, Verona, VA 24482 or the Weyers Cave Fire and Rescue, 1235 Keezletown Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
