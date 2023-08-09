Russell Scott Hensley, 60, of Honaunau, Hawaii, formerly Elkton, VA and Philadelphia, PA, passed away April 19, 2023, at home in the arms of his soulmate, Lisa Davis, and daughter, Megan Hensley, looking out over the most beautiful Hawaiian sunset on the ocean.
Scott was born Nov. 27, 1962, to the late Alice Haven Hitt and Jefferson Whitfield Hensley Jr.
Scott loved his family, adventure, and fun. His love of traveling and adventure was shown in his preferred line of work, an iron worker, and member of the Iron Workers Union. Anyone who knew Scott knew he was always laughing, joking around, and looking for the next adventure. His “hehehehe” laugh will never be forgotten.
In addition to his parents, Scott was preceded in death by sister, Linda Bejerring Little-Koch, and brothers, Doug Bjerring and Perky Hueber.
Scott is survived by his soulmate, Lisa Davis; daughters, Megan Hensley (and partner Docmeister) of CA, Brittany Davis-Hensley, Haley Hensley of VA; brother, Kenny Haven of HI; sisters, Kristi Breeden, Cindy Wheelbarger of VA; grandchildren; aunts, Barbara Knighton, Patty Berry; and honorary brothers, David McLean, Donnie Breeden, Rick Conley, Mike Hitt, Steve Morris, Smiley Hensley, Eddie Hoefer, Micheal Iavecchia; nieces, nephews, and his beloved dogs, Penny and Precious.
Small gatherings will be scheduled and held at later dates in VA, PA, and HI. These dates will be announced as details are available.
He may not be with us in person, but is strongly here in spirit. If you want to hang out with Scotty, just turn on some of his favorite songs and catch a sunset.
Donations for Scott's final adventure can be made to www.GoFundMe.com/scott-hensley. Any donations will be used to help with travel expenses for the last celebration in Scott's favorite three locations.
