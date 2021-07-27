Russell Sheldon Smith, 67, of Elkton, passed away July 22, 2021. He was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Russell Dovall Smith and Clarice Ada Lawson Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Edna Parrott.
Russell was a regular at the Elkton 7-Eleven store where he would hang out and drink coffee. He was a people person and never met a stranger. He enjoyed bluegrass music, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by wife, Teresa Dianne Arrington Smith; sons, Russell S. Smith Jr., Charlie Parks and fiancée, Laura, and Alan Parks and partner, Maggie; daughters, Rachel Knight and husband, Jessie, and CarriAnne Parks; grandson, whom he helped raise, Dakota Lam; sisters, Mary Williams and husband, Harris, Doris Williams and husband, Johnny, Bonnie Comer, Debbie Morris and husband, Gary, and Brenda Crawford and husband, Ben; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.