Russell Woodrow Kaplinger Jr., 76, of New Market, died Nov. 21, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Russell Woodrow and Elizabeth Wagner Kaplinger Sr.
Russell worked in maintenance for 39 years at Blue Ridge Truss. He had attended Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton.
On Oct. 21, 1968, he married the former Angela Fansler, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Wendy Cave and husband, Leroy, of Fulks Run and Amber Hamilton and husband, Johnny, of New Market; a son, Jed “Rusty” Russell Kaplinger of Fulks Run; a grandson raised in the home, Justin Kaplinger and wife, Ashley, of Harrisonburg; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Kaplinger of Keezletown and Donald Kaplinger of Bergton; numerous extended family; and his faithful companion, Wilbur.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Kaplinger, and a sister, Linda Dispanet.
A graveside service will be held privately.
Friends may view and sign a guestbook Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.